Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) CEO Nicole Sandford Acquires 12,563 Shares

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) CEO Nicole Sandford bought 12,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

AWH stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,727 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile



Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Featured Articles

