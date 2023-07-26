Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Major Shareholder Purchases $499,950.00 in Stock

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 181,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,883,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,054. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

AWH traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. 147,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. Research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.