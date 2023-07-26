Asset Entities Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 2nd (NASDAQ:ASST)

Asset Entities’ (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 2nd. Asset Entities had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Asset Entities’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Asset Entities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASST opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48. Asset Entities has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asset Entities

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asset Entities stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of Asset Entities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

