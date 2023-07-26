AssetMark Financial (AMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

AMK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. 50,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.03. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at AssetMark Financial

AMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 7,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $204,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 7,186 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $215,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,743.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 7,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $204,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,654 shares of company stock worth $1,137,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after buying an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.