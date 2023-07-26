Astec Industries (ASTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Astec Industries to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Astec Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 161,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Astec Industries by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Astec Industries by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

