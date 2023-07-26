ATB Capital Raises Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target to C$160.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

Shares of MEQ traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$136.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$135.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.49. Mainstreet Equity has a fifty-two week low of C$104.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.52, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.66. The company had revenue of C$51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.90 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 58.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity will post 5.6492791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

