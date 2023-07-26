ATI (ATI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ATI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ATI has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $299,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,117 shares of company stock worth $897,473. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ATI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

