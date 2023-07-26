Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 163.53% from the stock’s current price.

ATLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

Atlas Lithium stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. Atlas Lithium has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

Atlas Lithium ( NASDAQ:ATLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.33). Atlas Lithium had a negative return on equity of 213.75% and a negative net margin of 68,425.72%. Research analysts expect that Atlas Lithium will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

