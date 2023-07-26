Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $1,430,884.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,682,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $1,447,531.65.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,410,364.74.

On Friday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $1,375,505.31.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total value of $1,365,039.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $1,327,460.28.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $1,392,893.82.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,489,890.39.

On Friday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $1,414,320.42.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 1 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total value of $176.59.

On Monday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $1,565,939.06.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $177.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.45. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

