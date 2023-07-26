Atmos Energy (ATO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.40. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

