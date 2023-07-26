AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

AtriCure Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $4.54 on Wednesday, hitting $57.73. 1,325,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 1.36. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $303,906. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

