Aurora Innovation (AUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

NASDAQ AUR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.51. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,601,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,554.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,580,985 shares of company stock valued at $9,615,915. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 6,385.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

