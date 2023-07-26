Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sterling Anderson Sells 200,000 Shares

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,904.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $554,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $602,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Sterling Anderson sold 173,071 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $546,904.36.

On Friday, July 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 175,687 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $569,225.88.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $666,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $546,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $608,000.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Sterling Anderson sold 128,659 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $378,257.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $570,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AUR opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 26.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

See Also

