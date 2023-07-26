Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$22.88 million for the quarter.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

