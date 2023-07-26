Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Avery Dennison updated its Q3 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $174.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.09. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,555,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,923,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,326,000 after buying an additional 153,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

