Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Argus

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Argus from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.11.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $6.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.66. 1,288,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average is $176.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $157.28 and a 1 year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

