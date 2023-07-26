Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.11.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY traded up $6.00 on Wednesday, reaching $180.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,342. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average is $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

