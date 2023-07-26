Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.11.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
AVY traded up $6.00 on Wednesday, reaching $180.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,342. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average is $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.
