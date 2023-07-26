Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Lowered to $215.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.11.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Up 3.4 %

AVY stock traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,342. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.09. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $157.28 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.