Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48. Avery Dennison also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,884. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

