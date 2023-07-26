Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Down 4.9%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 283,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,112,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RNA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.70% and a negative net margin of 1,988.76%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $93,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.