AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 20,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $228,688.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 492,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,390.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,951,768 shares of company stock valued at $32,578,122. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

AvidXchange Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 192,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVDX opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.66 million. Analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.