Avinger (AVGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. On average, analysts expect Avinger to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. 39,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,321. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGR. HC Wainwright began coverage on Avinger in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

