Avista (AVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Avista to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Avista has set its FY23 guidance at $2.27-2.47 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.27-$2.47 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avista Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Avista stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. Avista has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Avista Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.
Insider Activity at Avista
In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney bought 1,257 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at $50,380.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott J. Kinney acquired 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at $50,380.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avista
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.