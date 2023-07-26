Avista (AVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Avista to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Avista has set its FY23 guidance at $2.27-2.47 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.27-$2.47 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Avista stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. Avista has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Avista Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Insider Activity at Avista

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney bought 1,257 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at $50,380.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott J. Kinney acquired 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at $50,380.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.