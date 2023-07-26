Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avista were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Avista by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 229,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avista news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avista news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $123,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

AVA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. 346,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,820. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.93%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

