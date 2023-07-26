Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jeanne Quirk sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $159,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeanne Quirk sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $159,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ACLS stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.56. 212,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,209. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $193.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

