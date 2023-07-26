Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0462 per share on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Ayala’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Ayala Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AYALY remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. Ayala has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $14.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.
About Ayala
