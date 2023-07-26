Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0462 per share on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Ayala’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Ayala Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AYALY remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. Ayala has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $14.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

About Ayala

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

