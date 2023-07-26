B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $111.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $134.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE DY traded down $7.11 on Wednesday, hitting $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,659. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.55. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $77.33 and a 52-week high of $122.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

