B2Gold (BTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of C$640.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$561.60 million.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.83 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.84 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 65.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTO. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.33.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

