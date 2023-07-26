Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,946,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

BANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $35,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,847.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph J. Rice bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,847.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $194,583. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

