Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 353,086 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Banco Santander by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 26.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 163.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 60.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 269,055 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

