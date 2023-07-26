Bandwidth (BAND) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $137.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.99 million. On average, analysts expect Bandwidth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Price Performance

BAND stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,671. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.