Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Daryl Raiford Sells 1,180 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $16,767.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,158.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

BAND opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $137.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 310.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bandwidth by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAND. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.