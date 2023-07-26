Bank of America Downgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Underperform

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPWR. Barclays dropped their target price on SunPower from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SunPower from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,950,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,310. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82. SunPower has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 108.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 48.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth $66,000. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

