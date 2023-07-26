Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

