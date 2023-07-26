Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $243.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,317,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after buying an additional 173,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,925,000 after acquiring an additional 82,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

