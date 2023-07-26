Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,024. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Marin Bancorp

BMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 8,984 shares of company stock worth $137,224 in the last ninety days. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 182,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 80,654 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 336.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 57,191 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 37,092 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

