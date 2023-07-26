BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

BKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

BKU traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.85. 1,691,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

