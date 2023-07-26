BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78, Yahoo Finance reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.
BankUnited Price Performance
Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.
BankUnited Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
