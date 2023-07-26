BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78, Yahoo Finance reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

