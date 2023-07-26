Barclays (BCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, analysts expect Barclays to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. 8,442,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,880,130. Barclays has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 9.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BCS cut their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.44) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.