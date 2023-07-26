Barclays Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$160.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$167.21.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE CNR traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$156.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,786. The firm has a market cap of C$103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$156.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$159.13. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$144.71 and a 1 year high of C$175.39.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.