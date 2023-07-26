Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.21. 6,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $75.94 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.44.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $116,887.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,231.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

