Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Basic-Fit Stock Performance
BSFFF stock remained flat at $36.34 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. Basic-Fit has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $43.00.
About Basic-Fit
