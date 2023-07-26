Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.68.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. 2,456,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,673. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 115,338.3% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 54,209 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 283,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 265,993 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 305,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,434 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

