Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHC. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

