Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.41 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. On average, analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLCO opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

