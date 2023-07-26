Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.65, but opened at $20.30. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bausch + Lomb shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 62,549 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares during the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.