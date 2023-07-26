Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.65, but opened at $20.30. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bausch + Lomb shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 62,549 shares trading hands.

BLCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth $43,428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 1st quarter valued at $13,394,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after purchasing an additional 543,895 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $5,641,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.