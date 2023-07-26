Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.01-$7.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.80 billion-$55.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.19 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.31 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.4302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
