Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.01-$7.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.80 billion-$55.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.19 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.31 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $15.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.4302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

