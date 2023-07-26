Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.31-$1.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.99 billion-$11.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.93 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.01-$7.23 EPS.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.4 %
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
