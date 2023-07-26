Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.31-$1.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.99 billion-$11.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.93 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.01-$7.23 EPS.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.4 %

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.4302 dividend. This is a positive change from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

