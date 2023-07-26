BCB Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCB Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:BCBP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. 41,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,867. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $217.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 606,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,561.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,420 shares of company stock worth $120,587. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

